Trump complains about Flynn leaks, still no statement on Russian provocations

During a mid-week joint news conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump complained that the leaks were an attempt to "cover up for a terrible loss that the Democrats had", and that "It’s a criminal act."

Trump has called reports about now-resigned National Security Advisor Flynn's conversations with Russian officials the work of "fake media", but when Press Secretary Spicer was asked what was fake about the reports, his response was “I’ll get back to you on that.”

The new Trump administration has been under a cloud since the election campaign because of its connections to Russia, specifically an unusual amount of communication between a presidential campaign and Russian officials, and Trump's unwillingness to clarify his relationship with Russia or Vladimir Putin, or even criticize him, going so as to imply that the United States is as equally guilty of transgressions, including murder, as Putin. An unusual position for a President of the United States.

Questions about Trump's relationship with Russia and potential blackmail materials Russian intelligence services may have on Trump grow each day, as the White House has made no statements about the administration's relationship or contacts with Russia, and an even bigger concern, no statement about recent Russian military provocations.

There have been two proximity incidents between Russian aircraft and U.S. forces in the past week. A Russian intelligence gathering is currently cruising the east coast of the United States. And the President's National Security Advisor was forced out after not being forthcoming about his communications with Russian officials.

The administration's only comments have been that Flynn was treated unfairly by the media, and to call intelligence leaks that led to Flynn's resignation "criminal". The President tweeted about the leaks “One last shot at me. Are we living in Nazi Germany?”

As the White House has shown no inclination even under these circumstances to shed light on their relationships with Russian officials, or to even criticize, or question, anything the Russians do, even when provoking the U.S. military, it seems that questions about the Trump administration and Russia will continue.

*reprinted from therationalprogressive.com