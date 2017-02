TRP News with James Andre. Watch on YouTube

This week - Kim Davis is back to work, Congress is back to work, and both are refusing to do their jobs. Dem primary features more of the same, migrant news, and an update on the situation in Gaza.

0:30 Kim Davis

6:14 Dem Primary

22:55 Congress

35:20 Migrants

46:39 Gaza

For audio only, stream or download here : https://archive.org/details/TRPNews