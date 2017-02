TRP News with James Andre Watch on YouTube

This week - The Democratic primary, The DNC summer meeting and that DNC Iran resolution, Planned Parenthood and another government shutdown, The killing of Deputy Goforth and the racist response, an update on ISIL, and migrant news

0:27 Dem Primary

7:50 DNC Iran resolution

14:03 Government Shutdown

17:08 Deputy Goforth

20:47 ISIL

23:48 Migrants

For audio only, stream or download here : https://archive.org/details/TRPNewsUSARPP