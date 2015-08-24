Newsvine

TRP News - Progressive News & Information - August 24, 2015 - The Rational Progressive

By James Andre
Mon Aug 24, 2015 9:54 AM
TRP News with James Andre.

 

 

This week - can Sanders win the Democratic primary? Do Clinton's emails really matter? What do you know about the Senate elections? Two states fail to draw legal voting district maps, migrants storm the Macedonian border, and the Koreas exchange artillery fire in the middle of a joint U.S. - South Korea military exercise.

0:24 Can Sanders Win

9:30 Clinton's Emails

13:10 Senate Elections

16:45 Redistricting

18:35 Migrants*

22:19 Korea

*Israel grants of asylum for African migrants is 0.15%

 

For audio only, stream or download here : https://archive.org/details/TRPNews

Code of Honor