TRP News - Progressive News & Information - August 17, 2015 - The Rational Progressive

By James Andre
Mon Aug 17, 2015 9:30 AM
TRP News with James Andre.

 

 This week - presidential hopefuls visit the Iowa state fair, Sanders distances himself from an apology and his African American outreach director, the Federal Reserve may be raising rates and progressives are pushing back, Warren and McCain want to bring back Glass-Steagall, several states cut off federal funds for Planned Parenthood, and the lives of migrants are being determined by race, religion, and of course, money.

0:23 Iowa State Fair

2:00 Sanders Apology

6:09 Federal Reserve

12:09 Glass-Steagall

16:21 Planned Parenthood

19:06 Migrants

 

For audio only, stream or download here : https://archive.org/details/TRPNews

