TRP News - Progressive News & Information - August 10, 2015 - The Rational Progressive

By James Andre
Mon Aug 10, 2015 8:40 AM
TRP News with James Andre.

 

This week - the Jade Helm military exercise brings out the crazies, Potential Reid successor Senator Schumer bucks White House on Iran deal, voting rights on the 50th anniversary of the voting rights amendment, an update on the HIV outbreak in Indiana, the EPA accident polluting a Colorado river with heavy metals, Guantanamo may finally be closing, and Bernie Sanders, #blacklivesmatter, and the blatant racism of the "Left".

0:27 Jade Helm 15

4:12 Iran Nuclear Deal

6:15 Voting Rights

9:14 Indiana HIV

10:55 Animas River Spill

12:52 Guantanamo

14:16 Black Lives Matter

 

For audio only, stream or download here : https://archive.org/details/TRPNews

