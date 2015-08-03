TRP News - Progressive News & Information - August 3, 2015 - The Rational Progressive

TRP News with James Andre. Watch on YouTube

This week - Sanders vs Clinton, smears and facing reality, the Iran deal is being reviewed by Congress and touted by Sec Kerry, Obama reveals new carbon emissions rules, the first of their kind in the nation, Fukushima takes steps forward in the clean up of the nuclear accident, and the establishment of an 8MW offshore wind plant, and in France migrants try to cross the channel tunnel into England, and Italy rescues more crossing the Mediterranean.

0:25 Clinton/Sanders

13:37 Iran Deal

15:44 Carbon Rules

17:26 Fukushima

21:00 Migrants

