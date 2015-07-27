Newsvine

TRP News - Progressive News & Information - July 27, 2015 - The Rational Progressive

By James Andre
Mon Jul 27, 2015 9:54 AM
TRP News with James Andre.

 

This week - Barney Frank and the New York Times weigh in on Sanders and Clinton, Federal government runs out of money October 1st, Turkey agrees to help in the fight against ISIL and coalition airstrikes continue, GMO food labeling bills get votes in the House, and an update on Joan Cheever, the San Antonio woman cited for feeding the homeless.

0:25 Barney Frank / Clinton vs. Sanders

4:12 Budget Stalemate

7:54 ISIL

14:55 GMO labeling bills

18:49 Joan Cheever

 

For audio only, stream or download here : https://archive.org/details/TRPNews

