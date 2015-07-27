TRP News - Progressive News & Information - July 27, 2015 - The Rational Progressive

TRP News with James Andre. Watch on YouTube

This week - Barney Frank and the New York Times weigh in on Sanders and Clinton, Federal government runs out of money October 1st, Turkey agrees to help in the fight against ISIL and coalition airstrikes continue, GMO food labeling bills get votes in the House, and an update on Joan Cheever, the San Antonio woman cited for feeding the homeless.

0:25 Barney Frank / Clinton vs. Sanders

4:12 Budget Stalemate

7:54 ISIL

14:55 GMO labeling bills

18:49 Joan Cheever

