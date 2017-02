TRP News with James Andre Watch on YouTube

This week - the Iran deal finally happens and is sent to Congress and the U.N., ISIL ramps up efforts to expand ranks, The federal deficit and debt ceiling, Democrats and Clinton vs. Sanders, the Obamas go to New York City and the haters go crazy.

0:20 Iran Deal

6:00 ISIL

11:35 Federal Budget Deficit

15:00 Clinton vs. Sanders

19:10 Obama in NYC

For audio only, stream or download here : https://archive.org/details/TRPNews