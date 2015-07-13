Newsvine

TRP News - Progressive News & Information - July 13, 2015

By James Andre
Mon Jul 13, 2015 1:17 PM
TRP News with James Andre.

 

This week South Carolina finally takes down the confederate flag from the capitol, BP reaches a settlement on the Gulf spill while Shell moves forward with Arctic drilling plans, Islamic State propaganda and activity around the world, and a deal with Iran on nuclear research is said to be imminent.

0:30 South Carolina Confederate flag

2:50 BP Settlement/Shell arctic drilling

9:35 Islamic State

16:09 Iran negotiations

 

For audio only, stream or download here : https://archive.org/details/TRPNews

